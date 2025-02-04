Quantcast

The Righteous Brothers in concert

Photo courtesy of The Righteous Brothers

The Righteous Brothers come to Austin as part of their Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour, a musical odyssey spanning the early days of rock and roll, the era of Blue-Eyed Soulm and as far reaching as the movie Dirty Dancing.

From heartwarming ballads to energetic rock anthems, every performance is a testament to the enduring power of The Righteous Brothers' music and their connection to fans across the globe.

Audiences can take a journey through decades of timeless hits that have defined a generation, including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Unchained Melody," "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," "Soul and Inspiration," "Ebb Tide," and "Rock and Roll Heaven."

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/events/detail/2025-06-07-the-righteous-brothers-at-8-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_the_righteous_brothers_060725_tickets

TICKET INFO

$44.50-$99.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
