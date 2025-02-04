The Righteous Brothers in concert

The Righteous Brothers come to Austin as part of their Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour, a musical odyssey spanning the early days of rock and roll, the era of Blue-Eyed Soulm and as far reaching as the movie Dirty Dancing.

From heartwarming ballads to energetic rock anthems, every performance is a testament to the enduring power of The Righteous Brothers' music and their connection to fans across the globe.

Audiences can take a journey through decades of timeless hits that have defined a generation, including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Unchained Melody," "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," "Soul and Inspiration," "Ebb Tide," and "Rock and Roll Heaven."