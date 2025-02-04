Quantcast

The Ringer presents The Bill Simmons Podcast Live!

Image courtesy of Spotify

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons will do a live recording of his podcast in Austin. The Bill Simmons Podcast is the most downloaded sports podcast of all time, with a rotating crew of celebrities, athletes, and media staples, as well as mainstays like Cousin Sal, Joe House, and a slew of other friends and family members who always happen to be suspiciously available.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

$39

