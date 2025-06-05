The Roosevelt Room presents 10th Anniversary Party
eventdetail
Photo by Marc Swendner
The Roosevelt Room and sister space The Eleanor will come alive with a day-to-night bash featuring live entertainment by Groove Knight Band and DJ Gatsby, plus 10 signature cocktails priced at just $10 each in honor of the milestone.
The Roosevelt Room and sister space The Eleanor will come alive with a day-to-night bash featuring live entertainment by Groove Knight Band and DJ Gatsby, plus 10 signature cocktails priced at just $10 each in honor of the milestone.
WHEN
WHERE
The Roosevelt Room
307 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.therooseveltroomatx.com/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.