The Settlement Home for Children presents The 50th Annual Garage & Estate Sale
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Settlement Home for Children
The Settlement Home for Children's annual Garage & Estate Sale gives attendees an opportunity to purchase from thousands of items at bargain prices, ranging from jewelry, tools, vintage collectibles, and children’s clothing.
The event starts with a preview party on November 5, followed by the public days, November 7-9.
The Settlement Home for Children's annual Garage & Estate Sale gives attendees an opportunity to purchase from thousands of items at bargain prices, ranging from jewelry, tools, vintage collectibles, and children’s clothing.
The event starts with a preview party on November 5, followed by the public days, November 7-9.
WHEN
WHERE
Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.settlementhome.org/garage-sale/
TICKET INFO
Free-$25; $125 for the preview party.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.