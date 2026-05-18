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The Smashing Pumpkins in concert

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Photo courtesy of The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins comes to Austin as part of their The Rats In A Cage Tour. The band will play two distinct sets: one celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and a second featuring a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites.

The Smashing Pumpkins comes to Austin as part of their The Rats In A Cage Tour. The band will play two distinct sets: one celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and a second featuring a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0064AFFE9A5864

TICKET INFO

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