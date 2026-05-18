The Smashing Pumpkins in concert

The Smashing Pumpkins comes to Austin as part of their TheRats In A CageTour. The band will play two distinct sets: one celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and a second featuring a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites.
The Smashing Pumpkins comes to Austin as part of their TheRats In A CageTour. The band will play two distinct sets: one celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and a second featuring a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites.