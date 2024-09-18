The Stage Austin and SkyDome Stage Company present Motown 65: A Tribute to 65 Years of Soul & Groove. The audience will step into the sound of Motown and experience performances of hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'll Be There," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and more. Vocalists Roderick Sanford, Cicely Renee Jones, and Gene Walker will perform.