The Stage Austin and SkyDome Stage Company present Motown 65: A Tribute to 65 Years of Soul & Groove

Photo courtesy of Roderick Sanford

The Stage Austin and SkyDome Stage Company present Motown 65: A Tribute to 65 Years of Soul & Groove. The audience will step into the sound of Motown and experience performances of hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'll Be There," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and more. Vocalists Roderick Sanford, Cicely Renee Jones, and Gene Walker will perform.

WHEN

WHERE

Sterling Stage Austin
6134 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/motown-65-a-tribute-to-65-years-of-soul-shakers-and-hit-makers

TICKET INFO

$20-$55
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
