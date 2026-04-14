The Stage Austin presents Cloud 9

Cloud 9 is a satirical play that examines how gender, sexuality, and power are socially constructed. Set first in Victorian colonial Africa and then in 1970s London, it uses role‑reversal casting and humor to critique patriarchy, imperialism, and fixed ideas of identity.
Cloud 9 is a satirical play that examines how gender, sexuality, and power are socially constructed. Set first in Victorian colonial Africa and then in 1970s London, it uses role‑reversal casting and humor to critique patriarchy, imperialism, and fixed ideas of identity.
WHEN
WHERE
Stage Austin
6134 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://thestageaustin.com/
TICKET INFO
$33.13
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