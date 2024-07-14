Quantcast

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents Swan Lake

Photo courtesy of State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents Swan Lake, the most famous love story of all time. With completely new choreography and stage production by Andrei Litvinov, the classical score by Tchaikovsky comes to life. The performance features a ballet troupe of 50 dancers, and more than 200 new costumes created specifically for this production.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=SWA&linkID=tex-pac&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=&RSRC=Email&RDAT=1679&utm_medium=email&elq_cid=465883&ehash=bd74e618055935e9b50025338ac2f2f5de2398f5b4699add875ffca9f5a5e576

TICKET INFO

$39-$184

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
