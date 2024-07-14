The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents Swan Lake
Photo courtesy of State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents Swan Lake, the most famous love story of all time. With completely new choreography and stage production by Andrei Litvinov, the classical score by Tchaikovsky comes to life. The performance features a ballet troupe of 50 dancers, and more than 200 new costumes created specifically for this production.
