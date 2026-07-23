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The State Theatre presents Second Nature

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Photo courtesy of Second Nature

Did you know that clownfish change sex from male to female? Did you know that albatross, penguins, and swans parent in same sex pairs? Or that bonobos, who are just as closely related to us as chimps, are matriarchal and have same-sex sex every day?!

Debunking myths that females are “inferior” and being queer is “unnatural,” Second Nature follows trailblazing trans Evolutionary Biologist Dr. Joan Roughgarden as she meets other groundbreaking scientists exploring the 1500+ animal species who engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more. The film is narrated by actor Elliot Page.

Did you know that clownfish change sex from male to female? Did you know that albatross, penguins, and swans parent in same sex pairs? Or that bonobos, who are just as closely related to us as chimps, are matriarchal and have same-sex sex every day?!

Debunking myths that females are “inferior” and being queer is “unnatural,” Second Nature follows trailblazing trans Evolutionary Biologist Dr. Joan Roughgarden as she meets other groundbreaking scientists exploring the 1500+ animal species who engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more. The film is narrated by actor Elliot Page.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14115/14116

TICKET INFO

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