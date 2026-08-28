The State Theatre presents Steel Magnolias

The State Theatre will celebrate the iconic life and career of Dolly Parton with a special screening of Steel Magnolias, in which Parton joins five other silver screen legends - Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts - in a hilarious and heartwarming story of life, love, and loss in a small Louisiana Parish.

At the center of the group is Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts), newly married and joyfully pregnant, despite the fact that her diabetes could make childbirth life-threatening. Terrified and angry at the possibility of losing her only daughter, M'Lynn Eatenton (Sally Field) looks to her four closest friends for strength and laughter as she battles her deepest fears of death in order to join Shelby in celebrating the miracle of new life.

Fifteen percent of ticket sales will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation, created in 1988 by Dolly Parton to inspire the children in her home county to achieve educational success.