The University of Texas Press marks its milestone anniversary with The University of Texas Press at 75: A Celebration of Books and Ideas, a day-long literary event featuring conversations with acclaimed authors throughout the day.
The event will open with a proclamation from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announcing September 21 as University of Texas Press Day, followed by a diverse lineup of programming that showcases the press’s wide-ranging catalog.
Featured participants include Sarah Bird discussing her UT Press publications; David Hillis and Asher Elbein (both UT Press authors) on conservation and nature in Texas; Dr. Leonard Moore and Michael Hurd discussing football in Texas; grief specialist Lisa Keefauver in conversation with Dr. Art Markman from the “Two Guys on Your Head” podcast; writer Toni Tipton-Martin discussing her landmark work with African American cookbooks; acclaimed essayist and novelist Stephen Harrigan in conversation with Texas Monthly Editor in Chief Ross McCammon about Harrigan’s latest UT Press book of essays; and Hanif Abdurraqib and Jessica Hopper, both UT Press authors and editors of the press’s American Music Series.
The University of Texas Press marks its milestone anniversary with The University of Texas Press at 75: A Celebration of Books and Ideas, a day-long literary event featuring conversations with acclaimed authors throughout the day.
The event will open with a proclamation from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announcing September 21 as University of Texas Press Day, followed by a diverse lineup of programming that showcases the press’s wide-ranging catalog.
Featured participants include Sarah Bird discussing her UT Press publications; David Hillis and Asher Elbein (both UT Press authors) on conservation and nature in Texas; Dr. Leonard Moore and Michael Hurd discussing football in Texas; grief specialist Lisa Keefauver in conversation with Dr. Art Markman from the “Two Guys on Your Head” podcast; writer Toni Tipton-Martin discussing her landmark work with African American cookbooks; acclaimed essayist and novelist Stephen Harrigan in conversation with Texas Monthly Editor in Chief Ross McCammon about Harrigan’s latest UT Press book of essays; and Hanif Abdurraqib and Jessica Hopper, both UT Press authors and editors of the press’s American Music Series.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.