The University of Texas Press marks its milestone anniversary with The University of Texas Press at 75: A Celebration of Books and Ideas, a day-long literary event featuring conversations with acclaimed authors throughout the day.

The event will open with a proclamation from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announcing September 21 as University of Texas Press Day, followed by a diverse lineup of programming that showcases the press’s wide-ranging catalog.

Featured participants include Sarah Bird discussing her UT Press publications; David Hillis and Asher Elbein (both UT Press authors) on conservation and nature in Texas; Dr. Leonard Moore and Michael Hurd discussing football in Texas; grief specialist Lisa Keefauver in conversation with Dr. Art Markman from the “Two Guys on Your Head” podcast; writer Toni Tipton-Martin discussing her landmark work with African American cookbooks; acclaimed essayist and novelist Stephen Harrigan in conversation with Texas Monthly Editor in Chief Ross McCammon about Harrigan’s latest UT Press book of essays; and Hanif Abdurraqib and Jessica Hopper, both UT Press authors and editors of the press’s American Music Series.