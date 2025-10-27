The V Foundation for Cancer Research presents Austin Epicurean

Austin Epicurean, making its debut, brings together a passionate community that is committed to funding cancer research, top Texas chefs, and acclaimed Napa Valley vintners for a weekend of impact. Guests can enjoy offerings at the Vintner Showcase, hear powerful insights from V Foundation funded researchers, and celebrate at the Gala & Auction.

The Gala & Auction, taking place at Austin City Limits, will feature gourmet cuisine, hand-selected wine pairings, live entertainment by Coffee Anderson, and exclusive auction experiences.

The V Foundation has already awarded 85 research grants totaling $30 million across Texas, fueling bold discoveries to accelerate Victory Over Cancer.