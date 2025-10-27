Quantcast

The V Foundation for Cancer Research presents Austin Epicurean

Photo courtesy of The V Foundation for Cancer Research

Austin Epicurean, making its debut, brings together a passionate community that is committed to funding cancer research, top Texas chefs, and acclaimed Napa Valley vintners for a weekend of impact. Guests can enjoy offerings at the Vintner Showcase, hear powerful insights from V Foundation funded researchers, and celebrate at the Gala & Auction.

The Gala & Auction, taking place at Austin City Limits, will feature gourmet cuisine, hand-selected wine pairings, live entertainment by Coffee Anderson, and exclusive auction experiences.

The V Foundation has already awarded 85 research grants totaling $30 million across Texas, fueling bold discoveries to accelerate Victory Over Cancer.

WHEN

WHERE

Four Seasons Hotel Austin
98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austinepicurean.v.org/

TICKET INFO

$350 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
