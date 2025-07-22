The VORTEX and Circus Chickendog present The Wizard of dOgZ

The Wizard of dOgZ features all-new, family-friendly, live entertainment starring rescue canines, created by the makers of The Mutt-Cracker. There will be puppies, puppets, aerial art, juggling, circus acts, original music, and more.

When Dorothy finds herself in a strange land after a sudden storm, she has to gather her courage and set off on a big circus adventure. Canine companions play the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. Will they make it to the Wizard of dOgZ and find their hearts’ desire or be thwarted by the Wicked Cat of the West?