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The VORTEX, OoooLaLa, Watermelon Film Club, and La Fenice present Clownidarity Forever

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Photo by Dario & Misja Photography

Clownidarity Forever is a fundraising event that seeks to remind people that resistance and building hope can take many forms, such as: laughter, play, and comedy.

Watermelon Film Club joins for tabling and will be giving info on how people can volunteer in Palestine. Palestine Online Store will be also selling olive oil and kufiyas, and a portion of the sales will go towards the fundraiser.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of vending sales will be donated to Uncle Tito, a clown who is a part of the Gaza Circus School. Donation opportunities are also available on site for Alaa Shehada, the extraordinary artist of The Horse of Jenin.

Clownidarity Forever is a fundraising event that seeks to remind people that resistance and building hope can take many forms, such as: laughter, play, and comedy.

Watermelon Film Club joins for tabling and will be giving info on how people can volunteer in Palestine. Palestine Online Store will be also selling olive oil and kufiyas, and a portion of the sales will go towards the fundraiser.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of vending sales will be donated to Uncle Tito, a clown who is a part of the Gaza Circus School. Donation opportunities are also available on site for Alaa Shehada, the extraordinary artist of The Horse of Jenin.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clownidarity-forever-tickets-1986361282066?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true&utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAdGRleARnPXJleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAaeR6lwFtFHGcFY0s-ZmdsSbCipoXBES5TQ7inhyBTxgS9A5ixgPgAR7jVyOXg_aem_KJs3xEWZDxpk3xdaItcUew

TICKET INFO

$10-$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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