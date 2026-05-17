The VORTEX, OoooLaLa, Watermelon Film Club, and La Fenice present Clownidarity Forever

Clownidarity Forever is a fundraising event that seeks to remind people that resistance and building hope can take many forms, such as: laughter, play, and comedy.

Watermelon Film Club joins for tabling and will be giving info on how people can volunteer in Palestine. Palestine Online Store will be also selling olive oil and kufiyas, and a portion of the sales will go towards the fundraiser.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of vending sales will be donated to Uncle Tito, a clown who is a part of the Gaza Circus School. Donation opportunities are also available on site for Alaa Shehada, the extraordinary artist of The Horse of Jenin.