The VORTEX presents Another Kind of Silence

The VORTEX continues its “Pursuit of Happiness” season with the Rolling World Premiere of Another Kind of Silence, a new, bilingual play in English and ASL (American Sign Language) by L M Feldman, directed by MoMo Holt. The production unites Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing artists and audiences into a fully integrated bilingual experience.



The production examines relationships shaped by difference. Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing characters are paired with a “chorus” - another voice, another body - revealing interior thoughts and emotional truths through a second language. Layered communication and embodied storytelling drive the work, expanding the possibilities of bilingual theatre while centering collective well-being.

The characters’ intersecting stories move through love, fulfillment, hunger, and silence, tracing their journeys as they search for a way forward. What is signed, what is spoken, and what is left unspoken forms a richly textured theatrical language of transformation.