The Vortex presents Charla Hathaway: More Naked Than Ever

Becoming a sex worker at 55 was not in the cards. From violin teacher to erotic muse, Charla Hathaway toured the world with her first show, Naked at My Age, turning sexual shame into standing ovations. Now, the author of How to be a Prostitute and Not Get Fucked presents a new one-woman show, More Naked Than Ever, introducing her clients from a 20-year pioneering career. The Sexual Fairy Godmother invites everyone behind closed doors to witness story by story, of how people shed shame, reclaim desire and find love. They are stories of longing, courage, and vulnerability - told by a woman who has lived every inch of them.

