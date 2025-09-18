Quantcast

The VORTEX presents e-coli’s Bait & Hook

Photo courtesy of The VORTEX

Performance art returns once again to The Eloise Stage in The VORTEX with a late-night spectacle: Bait & Hook. Brother Xen & Sister Xyla are hosting a dinner party for your enemies. Witness the sorcery spectacle of the Xeno Twins (Chad Salvata and Heather Barfield) of the performance art troupe e-coli.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

