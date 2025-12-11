The VORTEX presents Fire and Brimstone Awards

VORTEX family and friends will celebrate the excellence of the previous season at The VORTEX’s Fire and Brimstone Awards. Shows include Malum Malus, My Awesome Belly …and other parts, The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!), Feminist reMounted, Ebony Stewart, Rabbits, Jade in America, MotherTree, Body Politics, Amaging! The Talk, Jinkies!, Suspensivo, Pillar of Fire, Wizard of dOgZ, and every.Word Poetry.

Throughout the history of The VORTEX, Producing Artistic Director, Bonnie Cullum, has annually presented Fire and Brimstone Awards to honor artists and technicians for their achievements and to roast notable gaffes. They will also honor dozens of long-time VORTEXians and the more than a thousand years of cumulative experience together.