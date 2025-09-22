The VORTEX presents Jon Stetson: America's Master Mind Reader
Photo courtesy of Jon Stetson
Mentalist Jon Stetson blends the art of mystery with the power of intuition. Packed with audience participation, attendees will witness mental demonstrations as thoughts are revealed with Jon’s feats of mind-to-mind contact. This event is hosted by Patrick Terry and will feature Nick Lewin.
WHEN
WHERE
The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/37-jon-stetson-mind-reader
TICKET INFO
$15-$39
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.