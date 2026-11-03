The VORTEX presents L.O.V.E.: A Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole Musical

L.O.V.E.: A Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole Musical is a world premiere staged reading of a new musical about American legends Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole. The story follows the life and accomplishments of the Cole family legacy, highlighting the history that these two made in music, black history and American History.

The show, supported, in part, by an Austin Live Music Fund Grant of Austin Arts, Music, Culture and Entertainment, will comprise seven actors playing multiple roles, including the likes of Nat King Cole, Natalie Cole, Frank Sinatra, Harry Belafonte, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.