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The VORTEX presents L.O.V.E.: A Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole Musical

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Photo courtesy of The Vortex

L.O.V.E.: A Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole Musical is a world premiere staged reading of a new musical about American legends Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole. The story follows the life and accomplishments of the Cole family legacy, highlighting the history that these two made in music, black history and American History.

The show, supported, in part, by an Austin Live Music Fund Grant of Austin Arts, Music, Culture and Entertainment, will comprise seven actors playing multiple roles, including the likes of Nat King Cole, Natalie Cole, Frank Sinatra, Harry Belafonte, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.

L.O.V.E.: A Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole Musical is a world premiere staged reading of a new musical about American legends Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole. The story follows the life and accomplishments of the Cole family legacy, highlighting the history that these two made in music, black history and American History.

The show, supported, in part, by an Austin Live Music Fund Grant of Austin Arts, Music, Culture and Entertainment, will comprise seven actors playing multiple roles, including the likes of Nat King Cole, Natalie Cole, Frank Sinatra, Harry Belafonte, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/39-love-staged-reading

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; donations encouraged.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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