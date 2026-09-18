The VORTEX presents Lighthouse: Haunt Me

The VORTEX will present Haunt Me as part of its Lighthouse series, which features a monthly free reading of a new play

Best-selling horror writer Ellery du Trent is the Queen of Darkness, famous for her desire to scare readers to death. Now it's her turn to be scared. As Ellery finds her reality blurring with the novel she's trying to write, she is faced with the question: What if the scariest story of all turns out to be your own life?

A discussion will follow the reading. Haunt Me will premiere in 2027-28 as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.