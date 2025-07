The wheel of the year inspires Malum Malus, an occult burlesque chantry of witches. Lammas, also known as Lughnasad, is a pagan holiday that marks the seasonal turning point halfway between the summer solstice (Litha) and the fall equinox (Mabon) and celebrates the harvest of grain. For this Lammas, the Chantry returns to their studies to increase their knowledge and power. The audience will see how each Witch indulges in their talents and discovers the secrets of the Arcane.