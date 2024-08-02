The VORTEX presents Malum Malus: Occult Burlesque

The wheel of the year inspires Malum Malus, an occult burlesque Chantry of witches. Lammas, also known as Lughnasad, is a pagan holiday that marks the seasonal turning point halfway between the summer solstice (Litha) and the fall equinox (Mabon) and celebrates the harvest of grain and serves as a space for the Witches to prepare for Samhain.

Curated by Blaise Ricin, the event is hosted by Agatha Trystie and features performances by Blaise Ricin, Agatha Trystie, Sigh, Fig, Magpie, Mandy Mezcal, and Sunday Slaughter.