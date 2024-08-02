Quantcast

The VORTEX presents Malum Malus: Occult Burlesque

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The VORTEX

The wheel of the year inspires Malum Malus, an occult burlesque Chantry of witches. Lammas, also known as Lughnasad, is a pagan holiday that marks the seasonal turning point halfway between the summer solstice (Litha) and the fall equinox (Mabon) and celebrates the harvest of grain and serves as a space for the Witches to prepare for Samhain.

Curated by Blaise Ricin, the event is hosted by Agatha Trystie and features performances by Blaise Ricin, Agatha Trystie, Sigh, Fig, Magpie, Mandy Mezcal, and Sunday Slaughter.

The wheel of the year inspires Malum Malus, an occult burlesque Chantry of witches. Lammas, also known as Lughnasad, is a pagan holiday that marks the seasonal turning point halfway between the summer solstice (Litha) and the fall equinox (Mabon) and celebrates the harvest of grain and serves as a space for the Witches to prepare for Samhain.

Curated by Blaise Ricin, the event is hosted by Agatha Trystie and features performances by Blaise Ricin, Agatha Trystie, Sigh, Fig, Magpie, Mandy Mezcal, and Sunday Slaughter.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.