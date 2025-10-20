The VORTEX presents Monarch Magic

The VORTEX will host a Roots and Wings Festival event featuring their NABA Nationally Certified Butterfly Garden, celebrating the life cycle of the butterfly. There will be educational activities for all ages, including butterfly art, games, and more. Alex Cogburn, Keeper of the Butterfly Sanctuary, will lead tours of the Butterfly Garden, put on an educational presentation about pollinator habitats, and interview "The Egg, Caterpillar, Butterfly, and Plant" in a skit. Tillery Street Plant Company will be on site with some very special plants.