Quantcast

The VORTEX presents Monarch Magic

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The VORTEX

The VORTEX will host a Roots and Wings Festival event featuring their NABA Nationally Certified Butterfly Garden, celebrating the life cycle of the butterfly. There will be educational activities for all ages, including butterfly art, games, and more. Alex Cogburn, Keeper of the Butterfly Sanctuary, will lead tours of the Butterfly Garden, put on an educational presentation about pollinator habitats, and interview "The Egg, Caterpillar, Butterfly, and Plant" in a skit. Tillery Street Plant Company will be on site with some very special plants.

The VORTEX will host a Roots and Wings Festival event featuring their NABA Nationally Certified Butterfly Garden, celebrating the life cycle of the butterfly. There will be educational activities for all ages, including butterfly art, games, and more. Alex Cogburn, Keeper of the Butterfly Sanctuary, will lead tours of the Butterfly Garden, put on an educational presentation about pollinator habitats, and interview "The Egg, Caterpillar, Butterfly, and Plant" in a skit. Tillery Street Plant Company will be on site with some very special plants.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.