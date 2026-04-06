The VORTEX presents Shakespeare But One Of Us Is Drunk: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Each night at Shakespeare But One Of Us Is Drunk: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a new actor is randomly selected to do five shots backstage, lace up their corset, and follow the old proverb “the show must go on.” The audience will have the power to influence the show too. They will have the tools to get the drunk drunker, bribe the Emcee to create more chaos, or even ascend the throne.

Two VIP tickets (available each night) will have two guests be crowned King & Queen and adorned with souvenir crowns, pins, and the Divine Right to the best seats in the house.