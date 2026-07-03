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The Vortex presents Summer Underground

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Photo courtesy of The Vortex

The Vortex presents the world premiere of Summer Underground by Marissa Castañón-Hernández, an Austin-based, award-winning playwright and educator. The play is set in Austin in the not-too-distant future and styled with “graphic novel” flair. Summer Underground firmly takes on environmental and class issues that determine who receives water and shelter.

The Vortex presents the world premiere of Summer Underground by Marissa Castañón-Hernández, an Austin-based, award-winning playwright and educator. The play is set in Austin in the not-too-distant future and styled with “graphic novel” flair. Summer Underground firmly takes on environmental and class issues that determine who receives water and shelter.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://the-vortex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUf000003xWwbMAE

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

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