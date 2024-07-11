The VORTEX presents Sunny Days

The VORTEX presents the world premiere of Sunny Days, a play by Reina Hardy. The new play tackles issues of human rights and climate crisis while incorporating multiple forms of puppetry that highlight the necessity of imagination in creating a brighter future. The three-part structure of Sunny Days charts a progression from a realistic past to a surreal future.

Hardy takes inspiration from the Sesame Workshop, an organization that has excelled at sparking the imaginations of children while imparting gentle lessons of education, curiosity, and compassion. (“Sunny Days” is the Sesame Street theme song.)

In Texas, the consequences of climate change have become painfully apparent in recent years with cataclysmic floods, deadly winter storms, severe ice storms, and record-breaking heat. Simultaneously, migration across the Texas-Mexico border - a human rights concern addressed in Sunny Days -has also been impacted by climate change, as people from Central and South America relocate to escape both violence and agricultural scarcity.

Sunny Days posits compassionate education as the starting point, and The VORTEX offers education and activism as essential components of this production.