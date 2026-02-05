Quantcast

The VORTEX presents The Happiness Gym

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Vortex

The Happiness Gym is a National New Play Rolling World Premiere conceived and trademarked by Ken Weitzman. In the designed space of The Happiness Gym, the audience will be guided through simple exercises/experiences that are scientifically designed to boost happiness through three key elements: good news, gratitude, and connection.

The Happiness Gym is a National New Play Rolling World Premiere conceived and trademarked by Ken Weitzman. In the designed space of The Happiness Gym, the audience will be guided through simple exercises/experiences that are scientifically designed to boost happiness through three key elements: good news, gratitude, and connection.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/38_the_happiness_gym

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.