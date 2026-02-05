The VORTEX presents The Happiness Gym

The Happiness Gym is a National New Play Rolling World Premiere conceived and trademarked by Ken Weitzman. In the designed space of The Happiness Gym, the audience will be guided through simple exercises/experiences that are scientifically designed to boost happiness through three key elements: good news, gratitude, and connection.
WHEN
WHERE
The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/38_the_happiness_gym
TICKET INFO
$15-$39
