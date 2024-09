To celebrate his 25th year in magic, Rudy Reynoso will present a magic show unlike anything before. The Roundtable is a mix of magic, sleight of hand, and mentalism. With a background performing for brands including McDonald’s, HBO Max, and the 60th Grammy Awards, Reynoso showcases the best of magic right before your eyes. The show is highly interactive which means not only is it likely audience members will join him on stage, but the show is different every night.