The VORTEX presents The Target Shoots Back

In a time where queer, BIPOC, and marginalized voices are under attack, The Target Shoots Back is both refuge and resistance. This show isn’t just poetry, it’s testimony. It’s a space where community gathers, grief transforms, and joy is unapologetically loud. It brings audiences together to listen, feel, and reflect through art that is personal, political, and powerfully human.

The show blends live performance with intentional community-building. The first part of the evening transforms The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX into a community cocktail hour with conversation cards, focusing on the topics in The Target Shoots Back. As people enter the theatre, guest performers open the show with poetry, drag, and music. Then Chibbi takes the stage with a live performance of their poetry album, creating an experience that was both intimate and electric.

The Target Shoots Back is a bold, unflinching spoken word live performance with music and video by poet and performer Chibbi Orduña. It weaves themes of navigating identity, resistance, reclamation, and a celebration of self and community through a powerful journey of reclaiming voice and space. Each poem confronts the systems that attempt to silence us and honors the communities that help us survive.