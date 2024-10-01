Quantcast

The Wiggles: Bouncing Balls! Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Wiggles

The Wiggles come to Austin with their new show, based on their hit single, "Bouncing Balls." The interactive show experience aims to spark creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning through The Wiggles' signature mix of entertainment and education.

Families can sing, dance, and wiggle along to the high energy musical extravaganza, featuring all eight Wiggles: OG Blue Wiggle Anthony, Simon, Lachy, Tsehay, John, Lucia, Caterina, and Evie. All the Wiggly friends will be present, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, and The Tree of Wisdom.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/events/detail/2025-06-11-the-wiggles-bouncing-balls-tour-at-6-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_the_wiggles_061125_tickets

TICKET INFO

$29-$64

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
