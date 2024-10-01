The Wiggles: Bouncing Balls! Tour

The Wiggles come to Austin with their new show, based on their hit single, "Bouncing Balls." The interactive show experience aims to spark creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning through The Wiggles' signature mix of entertainment and education.

Families can sing, dance, and wiggle along to the high energy musical extravaganza, featuring all eight Wiggles: OG Blue Wiggle Anthony, Simon, Lachy, Tsehay, John, Lucia, Caterina, and Evie. All the Wiggly friends will be present, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, and The Tree of Wisdom.