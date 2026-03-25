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The Women's Gallery by Julie Ahmad presents "The Rise of Her: A Spring Awakening"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Women's Gallery by Julie Ahmad

The Women’s Gallery by Julie Ahmad will host "Rise of Her," a spring exhibition and art party celebrating the voices of Austin’s women artists.

Designed as a cultural gathering, "Rise of Her" invites collectors, creatives, and the public to experience the work of 20+ contemporary women artists in a gallery setting featuring music, curated bites, and a crowd of Austin’s creative community.

The exhibition also marks a moment for the gallery as four new artists join the roster, expanding the range of artistic perspectives represented. Guests will experience artwork spanning abstract painting, whimsical ceramics, and pop-inspired sculpture, offering a look at the talent emerging from Austin’s women artists.

The Women’s Gallery by Julie Ahmad will host "Rise of Her," a spring exhibition and art party celebrating the voices of Austin’s women artists.

Designed as a cultural gathering, "Rise of Her" invites collectors, creatives, and the public to experience the work of 20+ contemporary women artists in a gallery setting featuring music, curated bites, and a crowd of Austin’s creative community.

The exhibition also marks a moment for the gallery as four new artists join the roster, expanding the range of artistic perspectives represented. Guests will experience artwork spanning abstract painting, whimsical ceramics, and pop-inspired sculpture, offering a look at the talent emerging from Austin’s women artists.

WHEN

WHERE

The Women's Gallery by Julie Ahmad
2311 Thornton Rd UNIT J & K, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.thewomensgallery.org/event-details-registration/the-rise-of-her-a-spring-awakening

TICKET INFO

$35-$85

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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