The Zahir presents Oversight

Oversight is a thriller that traps its audience inside a closed committee hearing as lawmakers confront a consequential threat. Written by L.B. Deyo, author of Apprehension, the play is for fans of Hitchcock, Dr. Strangelove, or anyone seeking an evening of bold, original storytelling.
Oversight is a thriller that traps its audience inside a closed committee hearing as lawmakers confront a consequential threat. Written by L.B. Deyo, author of Apprehension, the play is for fans of Hitchcock, Dr. Strangelove, or anyone seeking an evening of bold, original storytelling.
WHEN
WHERE
Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/oversight
TICKET INFO
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