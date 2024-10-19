Trail Of Lights presents Night Lights Preview Party

Quantcast

Photo courtesy of Austin Trail of Lights

The 60th anniversary of the Austin Trail of Lights will kick off with the 9th Annual Night Lights Preview Party. At the event, guests can celebrate in style while enjoying an exclusive sneak peek of the Trail before it opens to the public.

The night is filled with live music and entertainment, complimentary drinks, and tastings from the local Austin food scene.

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
TICKET INFO

$100
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
