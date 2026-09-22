Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
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Photo courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a tour featuring a reimagined staging of its tale, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, followed by a second set. The group pairs the concert with an audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a tour featuring a reimagined staging of its tale, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, followed by a second set. The group pairs the concert with an audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects.