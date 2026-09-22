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Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

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Photo courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a tour featuring a reimagined staging of its tale, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, followed by a second set. The group pairs the concert with an audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a tour featuring a reimagined staging of its tale, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, followed by a second set. The group pairs the concert with an audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/transsiberian-orchestra-the-ghosts-of-christmas-austin-texas-12-09-2026/event/3A006510C43173A4

TICKET INFO

$63-$309

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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