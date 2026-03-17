Travis County Parks Foundation presents For the Love of Parks Festival

Travis County Parks Foundation will kick off Earth Week by hosting the 4th Annual “For the Love of Parks” Festival, celebrating the county’s 27 parks and the many ways they enrich the community. The event will mark the official public launch of the Park Stewards Program, a new volunteer initiative that trains community members to become lifelong park volunteers.

Attendees can join the program on-site and learn how to make a lasting impact on their local parks. The event will feature family-friendly activities including live music from Mr. Will, Money Chicha and South Austin Moonlighters, face painting, hands-on animal encounters, pick-up sports, interactive learning stations, food and more. New this year, the festival will showcase a ‘Park Passport’ activity.

Guests can collect category-based stamps from various park activities and return completed passports for a free branded bandana and entry into a prize drawing.