Travis County Recovery Alliance presents Three Counties One Cause

Three Counties One Cause will be an evening of live music, community, and hope to support flood survivors across Central Texas. The July 2025 floods devastated communities throughout the region. While Kerr County became the face of the disaster, families in Travis, Burnet, and Williamson Counties also experienced tragic losses, destroyed homes, damaged property, and the long journey of recovery.

The event will include performances by Aaron Behrens of Ghostland Observatory, West Texas Exiles, Jase Martin, and Shawn Austin Rocks.

Funds raised through this event will support ongoing housing recovery, unmet needs, and long-term rebuilding efforts for flood-affected families.