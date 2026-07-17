Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold is the newest show from Jason Neulander, the mind behind the smash hit The Intergalactic Nemesis.

The year is 1754. The place, the western shores of England. Jane Hawkins, 12 years old, works at a sleepy seaside inn. When a sinister vagabond arrives with a mysterious trunk, Jane's humdrum life swerves towards adventure…

In this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic, three performers provide all the character voices and sound effects as more than 1,200 comic-book panels blast one by one on a huge screen to tell an on-the-edge-of-your-seat tale of danger and adventure for the kid in everyone.