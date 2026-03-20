TRIBEZA presents Luxury Home Tour

TRIBEZA will present its second annual Luxury Home Tour, a one-day-only, self-guided event that invites guests to step inside seven multimillion-dollar homes currently on the market, ranging from $3.3 million to $14.9 million, offering a rare look at high-end living, standout architecture and elevated design.

From modern estates to historic residences, the tour is designed for prospective buyers, design enthusiasts, and anyone looking to experience Austin’s luxury housing market up close. Guests can visit each property at their own pace throughout the day, making it a flexible and immersive experience.