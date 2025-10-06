Quantcast

Trinity Street Players presents nora (A Doll's House)

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Sarah Zeringue

A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen is one of the most widely produced plays in the world. In this Queer adaptation, Nora is a tradwife in the not-too-distant future, struggling to regain the rights she's lost.

A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen is one of the most widely produced plays in the world. In this Queer adaptation, Nora is a tradwife in the not-too-distant future, struggling to regain the rights she's lost.

WHEN

WHERE

Trinity Street Playhouse
901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/trinity-street-players/nora

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.