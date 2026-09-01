Trinity Street Players presents Esperanza

Esperanza began as an idea in 2016, during a time when the United States was increasing efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. In the middle of those policies, families were being torn apart in heartbreaking ways. Children were separated from their parents, sometimes from the arms of their mothers.

Playwright Rupert Reyes reflects: “I couldn't stop thinking about those women. I kept on wondering what it must feel like to leave everything behind in search of a better life, only to face the unimaginable pain of losing your child. Those questions stayed with me, and over time they became the emotional starting point for Esperanza.”

This play isn't about politics. It's about people. It's about their dreams, their sacrifices, their fears, their mistakes, and the hope that keeps them moving forward even when the odds seem impossible. The title means "hope," and that is the heart of this story.

Reyes shares “My hope is that audiences leave with a deeper understanding of the people who come to this country seeking a better future, not only for themselves and their families, but also with the desire to build lives and contribute to the communities they become part of.”