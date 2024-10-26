Trinity Street Playhouse presents Jane and the Velvet Horns

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Trinity Street Playhouse presents a new play workshop for Jane and the Velvet Horns by jkjk.
It is a very special symposium hosted by famed researcher Jane Goodyck. For the past year, Jane has been traveling the globe interviewing every gay animal she could find. Tonight we meet a few of those animals: doodlebugs, penguins, and gender bending deer.
Jane and the Velvet Horns is a piece about family and acceptance. There will be laughter, dancing, and music. There will also be real facts about Queer animals that live in this great big gay animal Queen-dom.
Trinity Street Playhouse presents a new play workshop for Jane and the Velvet Horns by jkjk.
It is a very special symposium hosted by famed researcher Jane Goodyck. For the past year, Jane has been traveling the globe interviewing every gay animal she could find. Tonight we meet a few of those animals: doodlebugs, penguins, and gender bending deer.
Jane and the Velvet Horns is a piece about family and acceptance. There will be laughter, dancing, and music. There will also be real facts about Queer animals that live in this great big gay animal Queen-dom.
Pay what you can.