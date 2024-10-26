Trinity Street Playhouse presents Jane and the Velvet Horns

Trinity Street Playhouse presents a new play workshop for Jane and the Velvet Horns by jkjk.

It is a very special symposium hosted by famed researcher Jane Goodyck. For the past year, Jane has been traveling the globe interviewing every gay animal she could find. Tonight we meet a few of those animals: doodlebugs, penguins, and gender bending deer.

Jane and the Velvet Horns is a piece about family and acceptance. There will be laughter, dancing, and music. There will also be real facts about Queer animals that live in this great big gay animal Queen-dom.

