Triple Take presents “Pas de Trois”

Triple Take will present "Pas de Trois," featuring piano trios by Zwilich, Fibich, and Brahms. The program will include standard and lesser known chamber music in a friendly informative way.

"Pas de Trois" was written for Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio by American Pulitzer-prize winning composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. The little-known Piano Trio in f minor is by Zdenek Fibich, a Czech composer whose more cosmopolitan style was greatly obscured by the nationalistic trends in Czech musical composition in the late 19th century. The final piece is Brahms' masterwork, the late Piano Trio in c minor, op. 101. Written in 1886, it is a condensed work of great daring, both harmonic and rhythmic.

Triple Take is comprised of violinist Javier Chaparro, pianist Maimy Fong, and cellist Liz Lee.