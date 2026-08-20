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Tripping Daisy in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tripping Daisy/Facebook

Tripping Daisy has released four albums in their career, most recently Tripping Daisy in 2000.

Tripping Daisy has released four albums in their career, most recently Tripping Daisy in 2000.

WHEN

WHERE

Haute Spot
1501 E New Hope Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/155835/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$26.92
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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