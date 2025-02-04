Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish Tour

Trisha Paytas is an American personality, entrepreneur, and author who has helped shape the creator landscape, being one of the first to bubble off of YouTube. Embracing life milestones including sobriety, marriage, and motherhood, she has cultivated a newfound sense of purpose.

From lifestyle vlogs and ASMR content to cosplay videos, Paytas has demonstrated her versatility and creativity across all forms of media. Beyond her digital presence, she has appeared on TV shows like The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, and Modern Family. She also hosts the podcast, JustTrish.