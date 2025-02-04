Quantcast

Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish Tour

Photo courtesy of Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas is an American personality, entrepreneur, and author who has helped shape the creator landscape, being one of the first to bubble off of YouTube. Embracing life milestones including sobriety, marriage, and motherhood, she has cultivated a newfound sense of purpose.

From lifestyle vlogs and ASMR content to cosplay videos, Paytas has demonstrated her versatility and creativity across all forms of media. Beyond her digital presence, she has appeared on TV shows like The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, and Modern Family. She also hosts the podcast, JustTrish.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/events/detail/2025-05-18-trisha-paytas-at-7-30-pm

TICKET INFO

$39-$89

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
