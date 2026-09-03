Quantcast

Ty Herndon in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ty Herndon

Country singer Ty Herndon comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, THIRTY, Vol. 1.

Country singer Ty Herndon comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, THIRTY, Vol. 1.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14153

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.