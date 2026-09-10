Tyagaraja Welch presents Mother Land

Tyagaraja Welch performs Mother Land, a nature immersion performance art piece based on his original music. The performance is a more casual sequel to Welch's show called Bridging with Mother, previously performed at Vortex in 2024.

The music ranges from moody-instrumental-chill wave-healing songs, to solo acoustic music, to electronic dance music. Each song is set to a psychedelic Nature Art video to enhance the message in the lyrics, immerse the participant in healing images and video which adds a unique entertainment element to the show.

Welch is a professional local Austin artist and is the principal songwriter and singer for the band Light Wheel, Yogic Educator and Meditator, and a Permaculture Farmer with a company called Gilded Granger.