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TY&CO presents My Way: A New York Cabaret

eventdetail
Sergio Carrasco

The city that never sleeps lands in Austin for one weekend only. Bold, seductive, and witty, My Way: A New York Cabaret pulls viewers into a New York state of mind. The world premiere moves to the rhythm of the city - restless, layered, and alive at every hour.

The city that never sleeps lands in Austin for one weekend only. Bold, seductive, and witty, My Way: A New York Cabaret pulls viewers into a New York state of mind. The world premiere moves to the rhythm of the city - restless, layered, and alive at every hour.

WHEN

WHERE

Pershing Hall
2415C E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://thepershing.com/calendar/

TICKET INFO

$40 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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