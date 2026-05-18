TY&CO presents My Way: A New York Cabaret

The city that never sleeps lands in Austin for one weekend only. Bold, seductive, and witty, My Way: A New York Cabaret pulls viewers into a New York state of mind. The world premiere moves to the rhythm of the city - restless, layered, and alive at every hour.
The city that never sleeps lands in Austin for one weekend only. Bold, seductive, and witty, My Way: A New York Cabaret pulls viewers into a New York state of mind. The world premiere moves to the rhythm of the city - restless, layered, and alive at every hour.
WHEN
WHERE
Pershing Hall
2415C E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://thepershing.com/calendar/
TICKET INFO
$40 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.