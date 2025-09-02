The second annual Uhland Fall Fest will feature an array of fall-inspired activities, food, games, live music, and attractions for all ages. The themes for this year’s festivities include Bubble Extravaganza, Pumpkin Jamboree, Indigenous Traditions, It’s A Polka Party!, Pioneer Palooza, and Butterfly Jubilee.
The second annual Uhland Fall Fest will feature an array of fall-inspired activities, food, games, live music, and attractions for all ages. The themes for this year’s festivities include Bubble Extravaganza, Pumpkin Jamboree, Indigenous Traditions, It’s A Polka Party!, Pioneer Palooza, and Butterfly Jubilee.
WHEN
WHERE
UHLAND FALL FEST
2400 Cotton Gin Rd, Kyle, TX 78640, USA
https://uhlandfallfest.com/
TICKET INFO
$15-$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.