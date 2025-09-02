The second annual Uhland Fall Fest will feature an array of fall-inspired activities, food, games, live music, and attractions for all ages. The themes for this year’s festivities include Bubble Extravaganza, Pumpkin Jamboree, Indigenous Traditions, It’s A Polka Party!, Pioneer Palooza, and Butterfly Jubilee.

