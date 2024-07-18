The inaugural Uhland Fall Fest (formerly known as the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival) takes place on a shaded, oak-filled 97-acre farmstead, with festivities spread across 15 acres. The festival offers an array of fall-inspired activities, food, games, live music, and attractions for all ages.

Uhland Fall Fest will feature five uniquely-themed weekends, including Butterfly Jubilee, Scarecrow Disco, Pioneer Palooza, Bubble Extravaganza, and Pumpkin Jamboree. Visitors can explore specific festival areas like the Pumpkin Patch, Kinderville, Swing Hollow, The Barnyard, Trading Post, and Munchie Meadows.

There will be live performances by over 30 bands, presented by Sun Radio 100.1 and Jack FM 96.3, with a special set by Henry Invisible and his full band, across two stages. The festival will also feature over 50 unique attractions, including an exotic petting zoo, camel rides, barnyard volleyball, and Mount Haymore.

The address for the event is 39 Dairy Road in Uhland.